Thu 11/2 - Indi Chocolate Cafe & Factory - Full Episode

Michael King and Jim Dever host from Indi Chocolates new cafe at the Pike Place Market. Featuring: Handcrafted chocolate coffee at Indi Chocolate Cafe, go crabbing in Long Beach with Coho Charters, Driftwood Artist Jeffro Uittio, Chef Brendan McGill

KING 8:07 PM. PDT November 02, 2017

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.   Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com.  Connect with Evening via FacebookTwitterInstagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

