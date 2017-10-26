Thu, 10/26 - Archie McPhee, Stranger Things - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Archie McPhee, since 1983.

Tonight's show is featuring: Archie McPhee's is all dressed up for Halloween, @Marsder does Office Life in miniature, Hangin with the Seattle Seahawk's KJ Wright, Jim's Seasonal Gender Study, George Clooney on changing diapers and Suburbicon, talking with the cast of Stranger Things.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV