Thu, 10/26 - Archie McPhee, Stranger Things - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

KING 8:16 PM. PDT October 26, 2017

Tonight's show is featuring:  Archie McPhee's is all dressed up for Halloween, @Marsder does Office Life in miniature, Hangin with the Seattle Seahawk's KJ Wright, Jim's Seasonal Gender Study, George Clooney on changing diapers and Suburbicon, talking with the cast of Stranger Things.  

