Thrifting Thursday: Sporting equipment for kids

You can score awesome dealsat Playback Sports. (Photo: Evening)

TACOMA - Whatever the season, whatever the sport, having an active kid can cost a small fortune.

This north Tacoma consignment store, Playback Sports, gives high-quality gear a second chance to play for deep discounts.

"We're here because [my son] started tennis lessons and we thought, 'You know what? Let's use some already used equipment," customer Julie Heidal said.

It all started when a mom's home was overflowing with her sons' old gear.

"All the stuff you use for one season and your kids grow out of it... You had it in your house? It was all.. in my basement," owner Karlan Jessen said. "I was thinking, I should have people over to shop here and then I thought, 'Oh wait!'"

She opened a small shop and before long, consignors helped fill it. Now, Playback Sports has enough merchandise to fill 4,000 square feet -- and then some.

Everything is at least 50 percent off the retail price, from snowboarding and bindings, to walls of cleats, boxes of batting helmets, and gently used active wear.

For example, a pair of North Face yoga pants are only $15.

Even big ticket items, like canoes and kayaks, are available.

"It would retail for probably $3200, $3500, and we have it listed for $1550," Jessen said.

There are so many options, shopper Julie High-Dell found exactly what she needed.

"This racket, I think this racket is $15," she said. "That's easily a $70 racket. It's insane!"

It's the sport of secondhand shopping, keeping customers in the black, and Jessen's basement in the clear.

"Kids don't care if it's used or not," she said. "And parents shouldn't!"

Playback Sports

2621 N Proctor St.

Tacoma, WA 98407

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com

© 2017 KING-TV