Thrifting Thursday: Special occasion and bridal gowns at London Couture

Tacoma's London Couture specializes in high-end designer gowns for up to 80% off retail.

TACOMA, WASH. - 'Tis the season for special events like fundraisers, holiday parties, and galas.

Looking the part can cost a fortune.

But London Couture in Tacoma specializes in high-end designer gowns for up to 80% off retail.

"This is not your average consignment store,” laughed stylist Andres Belmont.

Rather than browsing the racks, customers schedule appointments for consultations and fittings. Stylists like Belmont pull dresses that work for each individual's needs, depending on their event, size, and price point.

"Our gowns start at $200 and can go up to $2800, just depending on the designer,” he said.

When a customer finds what they want, an in-house seamstress is available to make it fit perfectly. It's the kind of customer service you might expect at a luxury boutique. But London Couture is 100% resale.

"A majority of our dresses are one of a kind, they're from the designers as samples or on the runway,” said owner Tina London. "Just seeing someone leave with a fabulous piece that wasn't full price, that they can wear and feel sexy and confident, that's my favorite part.”

London Couture is located at 746 Broadway in Tacoma and is open Tuesday – Sunday. They also conduct sales in an online store.

Copyright 2016 KING