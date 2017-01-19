Thrifting Thursday: must-have maternity wear for deep discounts

A pair of designer maternity jeans at Hopscotch Consignment in Bellevue.

BELLEVUE, WASH. - Stylist and mom Darcy Camden has simple tips for frugal maternity fashion that can make anyone a pro.

It all begins shopping at places like Hopscotch Consignment in Bellevue.



"Hopscotch is great because they've got the maternity section for mama and the baby stuff and kids stuff, so you can start shopping here when you're pregnant and keep coming back and getting stuff for the kiddos,” she said.



Here are Camden’s five maternity must-haves that can be purchased secondhand.

1. Denim

"Designer maternity denim can run over $200, for one pair of jeans that you're going to wear for a handful of months,” Camden said.

Shopping consignment slashes the price, usually by more than half.

2. One great dress

"It's a really special time to have lasting pictures of yourself, so the likelihood of you needing a good dress that you feel nice in is high,” Camden said.

The odds of finding a brand new dress at a consignment store are also high.

3. Black stretch pants

"Everyone who's pregnant needs a great pair of comfortable leggings,” Camden said.

They had several gently used options at Hopscotch, for less than $10 each.

4. Belts

They add style to otherwise bulky clothing (and don’t have to be “maternity” sizes.)

“Put it up and over the bump," Camden said.

5. A warm coat

"You are going to need a maternity coat because the non-maternity is not going to zip up over your belly,” Camden said. “I learned that one the hard way."

Buying consignment outerwear can save expectant mothers hundreds of dollars, and Camden recommends shopping out-of-season to save extra money.

Hopscotch Consignment Boutique is open seven days a week.

