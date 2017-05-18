Thrifting Thursday: Combination spa and resale store

Customers can buy consignment clothing and get a facial at Sharon's Spa and Resale Boutique in Gig Harbor. (Photo: KING TV)

GIG HARBOR, WASH. - A consignment store in Gig Harbor is a one-stop shop for beauty. Sharon’s Spa and Resale Boutique features gently-used clothing, shoes and accessories - and spa treatments.

The unique combination is owned and operated by Sharon Kress, who is trained to do facials, peels, hair removal and Rekei energy healing.

"I feel good, and customers feel good,” she said.

Sharon's Spa and Resale Boutique

(253) 851-3550

7620 Pioneer Way

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

