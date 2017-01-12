Thrifting Thursday: affordable luxury at Sell Your Sole

Modeling at Sell Your Sole (Photo: Evening)

SEATTLE - Natalia Biner-Wittke isn't a banker. But she knows a good investment. Especially when it comes to fashion.



"I focus on investment pieces, because they're going to last forever,” she says. “They're going to fit you like a glove, and it's not going to disintegrate in six months."



Her modern luxury consignment store Sell Your Sole deals in high-end clothing, bags, jewelry and shoes, sold for up to 2/3 off the original price.

The shop is designed to function like a boutique, with minimal racks and easy-to-browse items.

"I don't pack it with a lot of stuff,” Biner-Wittke says. “I really believe less is more, so I only take things that are in pristine condition because I want the customer to feel like they're getting the value of a lifetime."

Stylist Hilary Burnett is also frequently on hand to help customers put together looks.

Well-known designers like Helmut Lang, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Jimmy Choo line the shelves. Prices range from $20 to upwards of $1,900, depending on the piece.

Re-sale shopping at Sell Your Soul is still a splurge.

But customers walk out looking runway-ready.



And Biner-Wittke believes the act of buying consignment helps form a sense of community.

"It's like a love match to me,” she says. "When they choose to consign it, it's like they're sharing their love for that item with someone else, and that other person can now afford it and they breathe new life into it. So I think it kind of connects us all.”

The models in our story are actual customers. Their hair was styled by Derik Eggert from Gary Manuel Salon, and their makeup was done by Oliver Villafuerte.

