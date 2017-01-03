Three simple steps for getting in shape

KING 5 Evening's Jim Dever struggles to keep his New Year's fitness resolutions.

SEATTLE - Ballard's Olympic Athletic Club Fitness Director Kyle Hyde shares three simple steps to staying in shape in the new year.

#1: Set realistic goals.

"Whether it's exercise time, just set small goals," said Hyde. "Nutrition, make minor adjustments. Just so it's sustainable and you're able to keep going throughout the year."

#2: Don't go at it alone.

"It takes a special person to get up in the morning and come to the gym by themselves, or go down into their basement and work out by themselves," Hyde explained. "You're going to have a lot of fun in a group fitness class if the instructor knows what they're doing. Yes, you're going to work hard. You're going to work safely. But you're still going to have a lot of fun and meet a lot of great people. It's just going to be more sustainable and you're going to want to come. You're going to have that sense of accountability and you're going to make it here."

#3: Be selfish.

Hyde said, "This is very important that you start exercising regularly. With our busy schedules, with family and work, we need to make time for ourselves. And if you do, I guarantee that it's going to improve all aspects of your life."

