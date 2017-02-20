This wedding show showcases LGBTQ-friendly businesses

SEATTLE - On July 31, 2015 Meridian Mayer and Jenna Perrow started a new chapter in their love story.

"I had this ring in my pocket and we got out of the car and we were walking around this huge mural and I just pulled it out," said Meridian. "I barely finished saying everything and she had already said yes and was crying and was so excited. It was a perfect moment."

Now, the wedding planning begins. They're getting started at The One Love Wedding Showcase. It started five years ago to help same-sex couples connect with LGBTQ-friendly businesses.

"I think it's a really fun, non-traditional way of approaching a wedding event and way of meeting a lot of really great vendors that are qualified," said Jenny Harding, who founded and produces the event. "Everyone here really is truly sincere about celebrating equality. This is where same-sex couples can come and feel safe and respected."

"It's important to us, obviously, because we are that couple," said Perrow.

Their community's support will not only help make wedding planning a positive process; it will also help Perrow and Mayer focus on what the big day is all about.

"Colors are important, succulents are important. But at the end of the day, it's our expression of love. And whatever that looks like is what I'll be happy with," said Mayer.

