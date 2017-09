Batman carves pumpkins at Fremont Oktoberfest. (Photo: Evening)

Meet Joe Koenan, an expert pumpkin carver -- and Batman enthusiast.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV