This Is Us star Justin Hartley knew the show was special immediately

This Is Us star Justin Hartley talked with Evening about the hit show.

SEATTLE - One of the few good parts of the holidays being over is the return of several great TV shows. Namely, NBCs break out drama, This Is Us. Justin Hartley is one of the stars and he answered some of Kim Holcomb’s questions.

Kim Holcomb: This Is Us has been a hit ever since it premiered back in September. Did you have any idea how popular it would become?

Justin Hartley: You know yeah, here's the thing, when I read the pilot I knew it was special, I knew it was wonderful. and then when I saw it translated from the script to the screen. But then you never know, the variables, are people going to watch it. You just never know, there's no way of telling that, there's no formula, there's no algorithms. But people are watching it which is great which means we get to make more.

KH: The cast seems to have this great natural chemistry on camera. Do you guys all get along well off screen too?

JH: Yeah, no I hate two of the five, I hate only two of the five of us, but I'm one of them actually. No, we all get along great. They have become like my best friends. We spend so much time together, but we all rally around each other, we all help each other. This is a tremendous group of not only actors, talented actors, but this is a tremendous group of people. I can tell you first hand to the man to the women, they are wonderful human beings. I'm happy to come to work every day.

KH: So what can you tell us about the episode we'll see tonight?

JH: Well I tell you what we left you all with a pretty big cliff hanger that we will answer within the first ten minutes, 5 to 10 minutes of the show, of the episode and from there more drama and more hilarity ensues. So, I can tell you that the scripts that I've read, and we've shot through 14 and we're shooting 15 now, they just keep on getting better and better. I know that starts to sound cliché, but it's the truth. They just get better and better and better. So I'm excited to have you guys watch it.

KH: We're excited it's finally back! Justin Hartley, thank you so much for your time and continued success with the show.

JH: Thank you so much I appreciate it.

