This Everett artist's work has made it as far as the White House

The pinnacle of success for an artist would be to hang in maybe the Louvre or the Smithsonian? But how about the White House? Chris Hopkins' America's Cup painting hung in the White House during the Reagan administration, and George W. Bush saw this Deser

KING 7:59 PM. PST February 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories