Things get twisted at the Twisted Cabaret

Francine, the 9 foot tall jezebel, is one of the characters you can meet at the Twisted Cabaret.

Seattle - Juggler, comedian, magician Frank Olivier is star of the one man show “Frank Olivier's Twisted Cabaret and Pandemonium Vaudeville Show”. On any given night, anything can happen. That’s the nature of live theater.

“A live show is actual true to life interactions with other human beings sitting there becoming something that they are not individually. You become something called a crowd and you watch a live show which means things can and do go wrong,” says Olivier.

Kids eight and above are welcome to the show, but with this being the most romantic month of the year, the Twisted Cabaret is geared more towards couples.

“We don't swear at Twisted Cabaret, no nudity, but a lot of everything else” laughs Olivier. “There are times when you have to pull the crowd along and then there are times when you do a little dance that takes place between what you’re doing and how they’re responding and that is the magic of theater.”

Among the cabaret's most twisted characters is Francine, a nine foot tall jezebel.

“I used to work in an orange juice factory. That didn't work. I just couldn't concentrate,” jokes Francine.

Knife throwing, unicycle ballet, and all kinds of twisted humor. It's all part of the Twisted Cabaret.

The Twisted Cabaret will be performed at Hale's Palladium Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of February.

