Things get strange at Archie McPhee

In need of a last minute Halloween costume? Or maybe your supply of rubber chickens is running low. Archie McPhee has it all and more.

Since 1983, this novelty shop in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood has been the go-to spot for gags and gifts. You can find everything from unicorn head masks to yodeling pickles and finger cat paws.

Every Halloween the staff decorate the store and this year's theme is "Stranger Things." Fans of the hit Netflix show will recognize the alphabet wall along with singed telephone and a life sized demogorgon. The back of the store has also been transformed into the upside down.

Archie McPhee

(206) 297-0240

1300 N 45th St.

Seattle, WA 98103

Hours:

Monday - Saturday 10am - 9pm

Sunday 10am - 8pm

