These little things get a big audience

SEATTLE - A giant whale lunges through pages of paperwork. A congress of chimpanzees acts up in a meeting of the minds. A sumo wrestler prepares for battle on the lid of a coffee cup.

Monday comes too soon when we worked the whole weekend. #monday #coffee #caffeine #adagency #AgencyLife #miniature #sleepy A post shared by Derrick Lin (@marsder) on Apr 27, 2015 at 5:58am PDT

Just a few of the images Seattle adman Derrick Lin has carefully assembled with his collection of tiny figures to make big--often delightful--observations about office life.

“We spend so much time at work,” says Lin. “We spend so much time in the office. We spend so much time with all the people and the clients and there are always the little things that make you love the job just a little less.I started to wonder what if I can tell a visual story about those little moments we are typically hesitant to express.”

That's what he does on Instagram as @Marsder , where his humorous takes on the frustrations of fellow 9 to 5-ers have attracted nearly 50-thousand followers.

“To me the obviously difficult part was how do I turn it around to make it more positive? So I decided why don't I let the little voices in our head be the hero?”

That whale represents upper management bursting in to capsize progress on a project. There's a guy literally thrown under the bus by a co-worker's email. And an image of the unspoken elephant in the room.

“I came to the United States about 10 years ago from Taiwan,” says Lin. “English is not necessarily my native language. So I try to take common business expressions and see what kind of jokes and ideas I can come up with.”

Lin has also found plenty of fodder in the long hours and short deadlines of the advertising world. He has made more than 300 images. That’s enough to fill a book.

It’s called Work, Figuratively Speaking.

“When I first started I thought I was going to run out of ideas in six months,” said Lin. “And then I realized I am sitting basically on a gold mine of ideas.”

Like work emails, the ideas just never stop coming.

© 2017 KING-TV