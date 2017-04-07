The young voice of Emerald Downs

At 23, Matt Dinerman is the youngest horse racing caller in the county.

The sport of horse racing in Washington State dates back more than 100 years, but the new track announcer at Emerald Downs in Auburn hasn't been around nearly that long.



"Currently, I think I'm the youngest one in the country," said Matt Dinerman, the 23-year-old who took over the reins as the voice of Emerald Downs during the 2015 season.

His only prior experience was practicing calling races by himself at his hometown track in San Diego.



"I'd go in an empty booth, I'd take my phone and record the race with my binoculars, and I practiced every race over and over," Dinerman said.



His experience may be limited, but on race day, he prepares like a seasoned vet.



"Usually, I get here a few hours ahead of time, and the first thing I do is look at the daily racing form," Dinerman said. "It's all about preparation, and if you prepare well you are probably going to be calling the race well."



Armed with only a set of binoculars, come post time, Dinerman is as anxious to go, as the horses themselves.



"When I'm announcing a race, the most important thing is to be accurate and describe the race accurately,” Dinerman said. "Tell everybody what is going on, how the race is developing. I try to tell the story of the race.”

And when things do start happening, Dinerman can't help but get caught up in the excitement.



"I definitely get caught up in it because the fan comes out in me. I get really excited; sometime my voice gets a little higher then I like it to," Dinerman said.



He may be young, but Dinerman hopes he and his voice are here for the long run.



"I really love what I do. Every morning I wake up excited to do this, and I've fallen in love with announcing," Dinerman said.

