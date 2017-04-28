The world's quietest room at Redmond's Microsoft Campus

The quietest room in the world is acoustically controlled. (Photo: Microsoft)

Here on the Microsoft campus in Redmond, tucked away in a special place called The Department of Human Data, you'll find the quietest place on Earth.

“No echoes,” said acoustics engineer Gopal Goal. “All the sounds are absorbed.”

The anechoic chamber in Building 87 is used to fine-tune audio functions on Microsoft products.

Recently, the engineers here set out to make it official by measuring the background volume of the room with micro precision.

“Guinness tells us we need to reach minus 13,” said Gopal.

They smashed the previous world record. At -20.3 decibels, you can hear the sound of your own blood flowing through your body.

Microsoft has the world's quietest place now, officially. A place of total silence, but a roaring success in the world of technology.

