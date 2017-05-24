The wheel deal

SEATTLE - Marcus Garthe's life has come full circle.
The first time he tried a Cyr wheel, he fell in love.
Now he performs with this 36 pound aluminum wheel on the streets, at festivals, concerts, wherever he can draw a crowd.
A waiter by night, this 30-year-old from Kirkland hopes to one day make a career in the circus.
Visit Marcus' Website: http://www.marcusgarthe.com/
Marcus on Cyr Wheel, Folklife Festival 2015: https://youtu.be/wQdZXHHZwKU
