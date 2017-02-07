The true start of Mariners' season is today
It's moving day here at Safeco Field. Or, as they call it in the baseball business, Truck Day. Everything that players, coaches and family members want or need for 45 days of spring training in Arizona. 1,000 bags of sunflowers? Check. Sensory deprivati
KING 7:37 PM. PST February 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Seattle business owner target of hate crime
-
Icy side roads, parking lots for parts of Puget Sound
-
Social Security program faces snafu
-
Appeals court to hear AG's case against Trump
-
Livestream 2
-
Prosecutor: Crack down on illegal gun buyers
-
First Alert Forecast
-
Snow in Seattle
-
Snow knocks down power lines in Olympia
More Stories
-
Judge questions claim travel ban has Muslim biasFeb. 6, 2017, 2:01 p.m.
-
Crews continue to clean up snow in Western WashingtonFeb. 7, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
-
Kitsap County murder victims remembered at memorial serviceFeb. 7, 2017, 3:58 p.m.