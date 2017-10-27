The Station Coffee Shop, Seahawks sweaters and the Oreo mystery flavor - #WhatsTrending

SEATTLE - Evening's Jose Cedeno and POWER 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on #WhatsTrending!

The Station Coffee Shop

This coffee shop is unlike any you've ever been before.

The Station Coffee Shop in Seattle is truly one-of-a-kind and really celebrates art and individuality. There are unique paintings, drawings and photos all around the coffeehouse straight from local artists.

There's also an interesting menu including Mexican doughnuts and Arepas, a dish from Venezuela! So if you're looking for a cup of coffee, to support local artists and food that takes you to another country -- check out The Station!

Seahawks sweaters for Blue Friday - Tribute Sweaters

Now that the cooler weather has hit Seattle, it may be time to switch out your Blue Friday t-shirts and jerseys for something a bit warmer...

Tribute Sweaters offers a collection featuring jersey-like designs... but in sweater form!

Their Seahawks inspired sweaters may be best to rock on Blue Friday in Washington State. But they offer jerseys from other major teams around the country, and you can even request something custom to rep your school or university!

In these sweaters, you get to rep your favorite team AND will keep you warm as we approach the cooler months!

Win $50,000 for guessing Oreo's new mystery flavor

Oreo is giving one lucky fan a butt-load of cash... $50,000, to be exact.

Earlier this month, the beloved cookie brand released a brand new flavor, however the name of it isn't found on the package. Instead, they are calling it the "mystery flavor" and are allowing fans to guess what it is online.

Anyone who guesses correctly has a chance to win the money!

Find the mystery flavor in a white Oreo package, then place your guesses online at OreoMystery.com.

So Oreo lovers: get to it!

