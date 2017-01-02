The South King Sluggers DareDever to hit a ball blindfolded

The Seattle's first baseball team for the blind, the South King Sluggers, Dares Jim Dever to hit a ball blindfolded in a game of Beep Baseball. (Photo: South King Sluggers Facebook)

SEATTLE - The Seattle's first baseball team for the blind, the South King Sluggers, Dares Dever to hit a ball blindfolded in a game of Beep Baseball.

What is Beep Baseball? From the South King Sluggers Website:

Beep Baseball is the modified and adaptive version of the America's favorite pastime. Players listen to a beeping softball to field and hit, and run to audible base pylons. The sport has been around since 1976, and features a 30 team league of blind baseball team from across the country.





The Sluggers Beep Baseball Team

Started on June 1, 2013, the Sluggers are a team of blind men and women from age 16 and up, who competitively play the sport of beep baseball in the Seattle area. The goals of the team are to bring fun and baseball to the lives of persons who are blind and visually impaired as well as to raise awareness about the capabilities of the blind in western Washington.

