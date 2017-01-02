KING
The Skookum Rangers Archery Club DareDever to play William Tell

Can Jim Dever hit an apple at 90 feet without taking out the dummy who's sitting under it?

Jim Dever , KING 7:30 PM. PST January 02, 2017

PUYALLUP, WASH. - The Skookum Rangers Archery Club dared Dever to shoot an apple off the head of a most unfortunate dummy.

Watch Jim take the challenge in this edition of DareDever.

