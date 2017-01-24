The skateboarder that became a designer

SEATTLE - Grease Point Workwear is a brand that was created by designer and skateboarder Amos Culbertson. He was inspired by his upbringing in a hard-working family on an organic farm in Colorado, and his long time passion for skateboarding and its style-centric culture.

Amos says “he make clothing with work in mind using the best materials available, while placing high importance on detail and esthetic.

After an ankle injury from skateboarding, Amos says “ that he needed a creative outlet that was not physical, and that's why he decided to learn how to make a pair of jeans".

