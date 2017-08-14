The Shop is the newest club for car lovers

The Shop's 36,000+ square foot warehouse is located in Seattle's SoDo district.

SEATTLE - We got a tour of The Shop from the owner, Matt Bell.

He said The Shop is a destination facility for car and motorcycle enthusiasts where visitors can indulge their passion at whatever level they’re interested in.

“My love of cars came from when I was a little kid and I was playing with those matchbox cars and I always needed to be the kid on the block with the biggest set of cars,” said Bell, “and now I get to play matchbox cars with everyone else’s here."

Bell says what makes the place so different is that club members can actually come and work on their own cars at The Shop with a lift.

“The guy who owns that car drove it here last night and then took it apart and can leave it,” said Bell. “Before, he would have to be working in his driveway."

There’s an area in the machine shop to restore cars.

"This area is cool cause it lets you go behind the scenes and you can see in real life cars in progress,” said Bell. “It's just not something you normally get to experience."

And there’s also a lounge where members can watch sports games, play pool, and race cars on the virtual reality simulator.

"And then here behind you we have our secret bookcase that opens up into our card room,” said Bell. "It's designed to be a place, whether they're a member or not, to come down here and sit down at the bar whether you're by yourself or you bring a group of people in to enjoy. And if you're a member you get full access to the whole club."

Memberships for The Shop start at $150 per month.

The Shop

(206) 736-9966

2233 6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134

