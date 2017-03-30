The PNW social media stars (Full List)

The Gay Beards decorate their facial hair in an effort to bring more fun and laughter to the world.

While most men try to avoid getting things caught in their beards, two men from Portland are making a living at it. The Gay Beards are widely known for decorating their beards.

When Shelley Buchanan orders a drink in Seattle, she's also conducting field research. The former corporate lawyer now works full-time as a Bloody Mary expert, under the name The Drunken Tomato.

When Judy and Benji Travis of Seattle celebrated daughter Juliana's first steps, hundreds of thousands of people they have never met were also watching. They are famous on YouTube, especially Judy, whose channels have amassed more than a million dedicated subscribers each.

A new social media sensation is based right here in Seattle -- cat cosplay! Nathan Smith's costumes are fit for a king, as long as that king is being played by a cat.

For the past five years, Jeremy Veach and his pug, Norm, have been capturing the beauty of the Pacific Northwest as well as the hearts of more than 300,000 Instagram fans.

Port Angeles artist Nathan Shields has developed a worldwide following for his remarkable pancake art. Using nothing more than photos for inspiration, Shields free-pours pancake batter into shapes with shading so detailed, the results are astonishing

With help from his wife Catherine, Pang began making food demo videos 3 years ago so their kids could see how Chinese dishes from their childhood were cooked. They may not be Food Network quality, but when you consider where he started, he's come a long way.

The nation's largest gaming convention is happening in Seattle this weekend, and a guy who calls himself Bacon Donut couldn't be more excited. He plays video games for a living.

Daniel and Kelli Segars of Seattle run one of the most popular fitness websites in the world, Fitness Blender, out of their garage. It's free -- and it's making millions healthier.

