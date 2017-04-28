The Pacific Northwest's tallest burgers

Burger Madness is famous for its Stack 'em challenge: complete a burger of 12 or more patties, and it's on the house.

There are burgers. And then there's Burger Madness.

Burger Madness serves fresh – never frozen – towers of tasty beef, which are handmade and marinated in house. With locations in Seattle and Monroe, the home of the Northwest's tallest burger is famous for its Stack 'em Challenge: complete a burger of 12 or more patties, and it's on the house.



Burger Madness is famous for its Stack 'em Challenge; complete a burger of 12 or more patties, and it's on the house.



“I've seen probably about 60 people attempt the 12-Stack,” said Jenny Freed of Burger Madness.

Only one out of 10 challengers have succeeded, including one competitive eater who managed the unthinkable. According to Freed, the person who set the record ate 20 patties in eight minutes.

So if you’re planning on visiting Burger Madness, bring your appetite. The Burger Madness Hall of Fame could be waiting for you.

Burger Madness

(206) 623-3178

4117 4th Ave S

Seattle, WA 98134

© 2017 KING-TV