The Nook is one of Seattle's hottest new bars

The Nook West Seattle

SEATTLE - Looking for a new spot to cool down and hang after work? Look no further than The Nook in West Seattle.

This cozy two-story bar is run by brothers Johnny and Jimmy Rolfe who spent the last four months venturing to local thrift shops and vintage stores for their glassware. So each drink has its own unique touch!

In September, The Nook was included on Zagat's list of Seattle Hottest Bars.

Whether you're looking for a spot to relax or a quick drink with friends, The Nook is the place for you.

The Nook

2206 California Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98116

Tuesday-Thursday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Closed Mondays

© 2017 KING-TV