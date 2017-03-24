The new work shoe for women - high fashion sneakers from Nordstrom and Nike.

The iconic Nike Air Max shoe is 30 years old on Sunday, March 26th.

The energetic woman behind some of the most creative initiatives at Nordstrom – Olivia Kim - reverently pulls the silver-grey sneaker out of its crisp white box:

"We've got the Vapor Max, this is what's actually launching on Sunday. It's probably one of the lightest, most comfortable sneakers: If you try it on it feel like you're walking on clouds."

The Vapor Max drops this weekend – if past Air Max releases are any indication, people will start lining up before dawn outside downtown Nordstrom on Sunday, March 26th when this shoe makes its debut. The store will be ready with hand warmers and coffee for early arrivals.

Nike's Air Max is turning 30, and Nordstrom is celebrating the birthday with four in-store boutiques (In Toronto, Vancouver B.C., Chicago, and Seattle) that pay tribute to the shoe with the air bubble in the sole -- and a cult following.

"This space is called Nordstrom x Nike, and it's really about celebrating women and celebrating sneaker culture,” said Kim, who created the concept. She travels the world spotting trends for Nordstrom, and she decided it was about time to make a shop for women who are obsessed with sneakers instead of stilettos.

"And now, with Nike's help, we're able to offer the sneakerhead experience and have it focus around women -- which is pretty rad. It's my dream come true."

Sofia, Kayla and Taylor of Nordstrom are sneaker pros

Kim says what's trending now is that working women are trading in pumps...for pumped up kicks. Remember Melanie Griffiths in Working Girl taking off her sneakers when she got to the office? Now she’d keep rocking ‘em.

"I think that we're now looking at Melanie Griffiths as Working Girl, with her scrunchy socks and her sneakers -- she's a style icon."

Among the dozens of rare sneaks for sale at the concept shop:

There's the 1 Ultra 2.0 - a throwback to the first Air Max - complete with the shoe's birthday, March 26th, stamped on it. There even shoes from private collections that are not for sale. But every shoe here is obsession – worthy:

"We're offering exclusive limited edition styles, things that are difficult and harder to find,” said Kim.

This shop is temporary - it will be gone come mid-April -- just like some of these shoes. But Kim is confident that pairings of high fashion with casual shoes – like a flowered laser cutout Paskal Skirt with Nike Jewel runners – are here to stay.

And so is the timeless pop culture appeal of the sneaker brand that was born in the Pacific Northwest.

"There's that famous photo of Farrah Fawcett skateboarding, and she's wearing Nikes, that’s on everyone’s Pinterest board!” laughed Kim.

