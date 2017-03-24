The new work shoe for women - high fashion sneakers from Nordstrom and Nike.

The Vapor Max drops this weekend - if past Air Max debuts are any indication, people will start lining up before dawn outside downtown Nordstrom on Sunday, March 26th when this shoe makes its debut. The store will be ready with snacks and coffee, and they

KING 7:40 PM. PDT March 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories