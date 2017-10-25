The most precious pumpkins of them all

(Photo: Bryan, Saint)

TACOMA. WASH - Collecting candy may be your kids favorite way to celebrate Halloween, but more and more adults are collecting something even more precious.

Glass pumpkins.

For more than a decade Tacoma Glassblowing Studio has dedicated two days a week to making six thousand pumpkins for the seasonal glass pumpkin patches.

The final one of this season is this Saturday at Puyallup’s Pioneer Park Pavilion, right in front of the library.

Every pumpkin begins as a molten piece of glass. A little bit of chemistry, a whole lot of heat and a dash of magic bring them to life.

No two are ever the same.

“That life of the glass has its own idea of what it wants to be,” says studio manager Debra Colson-Jackson.

© 2017 KING-TV