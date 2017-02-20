The lost notes of KEXP's LP library

A few records from KEXPs LP library.

SEATTLE - When radio's indie icon, KEXP 90.3, moved to Seattle Center, its archive of thousands of vinyl discs came along for the ride. KEXP Director of Programming and Morning Show host John Richards gave us a behind the scenes look at the massive collection.

“We play every kind of medium and we always have. So we still play these records."

The message isn't just in the music. Each LP has handwritten stickers on it. John says the deejay notes are like a pre-internet chat room, a running commentary of the local sound.

“Well the stickers were there on the records so they could describe the music to their fellow deejays. And sometimes ‘describe’ meant rip apart or say this was the greatest thing they ever heard.”

“And you saw some personal fights take place on these records. And with, I don't know, 40,000 records here in our library, there's a lot of fighting in here.”

The notes were the best way for staffers working different shifts to share ideas and opinions. They had a lot of them. Sometimes so many, the album artwork was completely obscured.

“I don't know what this cover looks like.”

Classic albums like Nirvana's Nevermind weren't born classic. Their merits were debated and argued from the start.

"Yes," over and over and over again.

"This has been in rotation so long this kid has armpit hair by now."

“And then my favorite comment on here is, "Hey, can we really be cutting-edge and be the first station to stop playing this record?"

Local artists and producers sometimes added their own comments.

“Like I saw on an old Love Battery record, "Man, how high were they when they were making this album?" And there was comment from Ron, who was a singer in the band, ‘I was pretty high.’”

On one of the original Sub Pop compilations, Sub Pop Records founder John Poneman supplied both the album and the comments.

“This is his handwriting, writing all the songs down, Nirvana, Mudhoney and bands that would be huge one day. “

Like a tuneful time capsule, these notes in the music and on the music will play out for generations to come

“Very important historical part of the music scene here in Seattle.

Thanks to media partner, Geekwire.

Copyright 2016 KING