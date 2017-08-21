The Loge at Westport is a new motel bringing surfer cool to the Washington coast

A Loge double queen room complete with surf art. (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

WESTPORT, WASH. - After catching waves in Westport, Washington, there's a new place to catch some rest. And it used to be an old place until a Kickstarter campaign helped turn The Sands into Loge. Or Loge at the Sands, as it's sometimes called as a nod to its history.

‘It's been a complete transformation - we've had people stop by and say 'I stayed here ever since I was a kid for 30 years I don't even recognize it anymore!' but they love it, they're stoked to see it be brought back like this and to be a part of it,’ said Cale Genenbacher, co-owner of Loge – which is pronounced ‘lodge’.

The remodeled rooms are surf inspired.

‘When you walk around it's a little bit like mid-century modern. So we just tried to kind of stay true to what the property was, keep that design reflected in the rooms, it's supposed to be kind of fun for people that are coming here to surf.’

There are genius touches like firewood and s'mores supplies in every room. Beanies and phone chargers that you can purchase mini-bar style. You can even buy the original John Holmes art right off the walls.

But Loge isn't just about lodging.

‘Whatever you want to do in the water, around the coast, we have everything right here for you on site.

‘We have everything from 6 foot boards all the way to 9 foot boards we have standup paddle boards, kayaks, and bikes,’ Genenbacher said.

Board rentals are $25 for the whole day and surfing gear gets a climate controlled luxury suite of its own, complete with bootie dryers.

But this place really gets interesting when you check what's out back -- where there's an RV park and campground with extras like an outdoor kitchen and movie screen.

Everybody hangs out here around the fire pits after the sun goes down.

And don't worry -- you don't have to be a surfer to love Loge. This is a place for anybody who loves to gather on the coast.

‘The community vibe of it is awesome and it's the one thing that we really wanted and it and we been stoked to see it come to life.’

The Loge at the Sands in Wesport

(360) 268 0091

1416 Montesano St S. Westport. WA 98595



Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV