The living cartoon at The Moisture Festival

At more than seven feet tall, Godfrey Daniels charms crowds at The Moisture Festival.

The Moisture Festival is part burlesque, part vaudeville, all bizarre. And perhaps the MOST bizarre act at the Seattle festival? Is a guy named Godfrey.

From the high flyer to the rope twirler, the box juggler and even the human slinky, one man stands above the rest.

“I don't know, I don't think people know exactly what to do with him,” said Ranky Minkler.

For the first 26 seconds (we counted), Godfrey Daniels just stares.

“I learned to go out on the stage and just wait until people got to know him,” said Minkler.

Then things get out of hand!

“So I can throw a ball up in the air and catch it and they ‘Yay!’” said Minkler. “And they want him to catch that ball. They want him to succeed.”

It doesn't seem like much, yet there's Godfrey in Hollywood after a show with big-time actress Jane Lynch!

Godfrey has been performing on and off for 22 years now, and even has his own action figure and a gig lined up in Vegas. He's also adored in Europe…

“It's taken me around the world. I've been to Paris and Berlin, Barcelona, and New York and Los Angeles and all over,” said Minkler.

Randy Minkler is the Fremont man in the 7-foot-1-inch suit.

The act is so simple, or maybe it's complex...

“Children love it. But the reaction I get from adults is much bigger,” said Minkler. “They become little kids.”

And the name? That's how WC Fields used to swear in the movies. Randy's a fan, hence Godfrey Daniels.

This all started two decades ago at the Oregon Country Fair.

“We were doing a circus satire and we needed a clown, so I went to a costume shop and just started picking things out,” said Minkler.

Maybe people like Godfrey because he looks homemade. His face is a balloon on a backwards cone head.

And in the midst of life's noise, Godfrey is a quiet place.

“He's endearing,” said Minkler. “People want to take care of the guy I think.”

And Godfrey will continue to take care of Randy. Both of them, shaking their heads as they go.

“It's a very subtle humor,” said Minkler. “And it's, I don't totally understand it myself.”

Catch Godfrey at The Moisture Festival running through this weekend.

