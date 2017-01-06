The latest this week from drinking caramel to fantasy football for romace

Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery has a variety of dessert drinks to choose from.

SEATTLE - The New Year is upon on, and that means lots of new trends to stay on top of! (But can we all just pretend that the 80s clothing revival isn’t happening?) Evening’s Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3’s Carla Marie have gathered the coolest trends to know about for the week. Check ‘em out!

You can now drink your caramel! And we’re not talking about a pump of caramel with your latte, this is sthe caramel lover's dream beverage! Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery in Capitol Hill (and Ballard, if you want to get specific) offers a twist on everyone favorite childhood drink – Hot Chocolate. You can think of it at caramel’s equivalent to hot coco.

The caramel is made in house, and just slightly burnt so you get a nice smoky taste, thinned down and steamed with cream, and then served with another dollop of cream and a dash of salt. Sweet, smoky, salty, and surprisingly light. Our new favorite cold weather drink. Carla Marie even went back for seconds!

It’s the app version of a clapper lamp! Except you can use it on whatever you want… The company Wemo created a plug that allows you to control whatever device is plugged into it from your smart phone. You could be on the top of a mountain and turn off your TV! In fact, you could control a curling iron, washing machine, whatever. There’s no denying we live in the age of smart houses anymore.

Not only are we freaking out over this, but you should be, too! Well, if you’re a fan of The Bachelor. ESPN teamed up with the show to create its own fantasy league. SO think like fantasy football for romance. You sign up, pick your favorite four to make it to hometown dates, who will get the final rose, and compete with your friends. Each week you’ll win points based off of who goes home and a bunch of other factors, so it goes hand in hand with the show each week. Reality TV doesn’t get any better than that. Make your picks before January 16th to play!

