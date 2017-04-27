The latest good-for-you membership trend: Join a spa!

It's not a gym. But walking through the doors of this spa may be just as good for your health.

"You immediately feel relaxed,” explained Aurea Estrella-Geraghty, who has been a trainer, and an aesthetician with Gene Juarez Salons and Spas for 11 years.

She's like a personal trainer...for your skin.

“When you think of health and wellness, the first thing you think of is a gym membership and working out and staying healthy that way,” said Estrella-Geraghty. “But there are a lot of other things that you can do to take care of your health and wellness. Part of that is taking care of your face, your skin, your body through massage, and your hands and feet.”

Anyone can enjoy spa services at Gene Juarez, but for 90 dollars a month, you can join Gene Juarez Spa, just like you would a health club, and save on good-for-you treatments and products.

"The Spa Membership is a monthly membership much like a gym membership where you had it take it out of your account once a month and you get your choice of four amazing spa services,” explained Estrella-Geraghty.

Massage is popular:

“When you come in for our full body massage, you take care of a lot of those areas where you're holding stress so you really reduce the risk of injury and you also just leave with a sense of well-being."

So are facials:

"Skin care is really important. It used to be considered a luxury to come in for a facial but now it's really becoming more a part of everybody's regular health routine,” explained the aesthetician.

Body treatments, and mani-pedis are the other service options for members at the 10 Gene Juarez Salon and Spa locations around Puget Sound.

And the likelihood of actually using this membership once you join?

No sweat.

"It’s definitely a lot easier than working out on the treadmill!" Estrella-Geraghty laughed.

