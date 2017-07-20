The Lakehouse: Sophisticated, farm-inspired dining in the Eastside

BELLEVUE, WASH. - If you’re looking for farm-to-table craft cooking, The Lakehouse is the place to be.

Located in the same building as the new W Bellevue hotel, this is the newest restaurant by James Beard Award-winning chef Jason Wilson. The Lakehouse is his interpretation of a Northwest farmhouse, and Wilson takes pride in his partnerships with artisans. Some of the ingredients come from Walla Walla’s Froghollow Farm, and the steak knives are made in Kent.

The Lakehouse serves breakfast, lunch and dinner every day, and the menu changes seasonally. This summer, stop by for dinner and order the handmade semolina rigatoni pasta or the oil cured Quileutte River king salmon gravlax -- gravlax is a Nordic dish that features raw salmon.

This chic restaurant is a comfortable retreat in the heart of Bellevue at the Lincoln Square Expansion. They are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Lakehouse

425.454.7076

10455 NE 5th Pl

Bellevue, WA, 98004



