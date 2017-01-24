The King and I dances into Paramount Theatre

SEATTLE - Most people know The King and I from the movie that won Yul Brynner an Oscar more than 60 years ago.

But thanks in part to a former Seattleite, the show is making a royal return to the stage.

"The King and I is one of the great Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals." Said Bart Sher, the resident director of New York's Lincoln Center Theater. Before Sher brought the classic musical back, he was a part of Seattle’s vibrant theater scene.

"I first came to Seattle in 2000 and began work at the Intiman Theatre in 2001 and ran it from 2001 to 2009."

Sher began his take on The King and I two years ago. The show was so well received it won 4 Tony Awards including best revival.

"People like stories about kings and what struggles they go through with their people. So whether it's The Crown or whether it's Game of Thrones or whether it's the King and I, you watch this thing go through this profound struggle and it happens to be accompanied by great music." Said Sher.

That great music includes classic songs like Getting to Know You and Shall we Dance. Sher also says that despite the musical coming out over six decades ago, the story it tells is still relevant today.

"We're stuck even here in the United States between a traditional version of the culture and pushing ahead to a more progressive version of the culture. And people fight over which version they want. So you have a King in Siam who's caught between do I educate my people or I want to keep them the way they are."

So while it may not be new, watching this classic king-size production is what musical theater is all about.

"There's so much wonderful acting and great scene work mixed with extraordinary songs,” Said Sher. "The clothes are wonderful and we have a full-size boat. It's pretty epic."

The King and I is now playing at the Paramount Theatre till January 31.

