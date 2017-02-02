The key to Icicle Brewing's award-winning beer is glacial water

Icicle Brewing Co. in Leavenworth, Wash.

LEAVENWORTH, WASH. - After just five years, Icicle Brewing Co. has become a must-stop spot in Leavenworth, winning 2016's Best Northwest Escapes competition for the Best Apres Adventure Beer.

Gretchen Wearne runs the show in the taproom.

"I think Icicle Brewing Company is kind of the hub or epicenter of Leavenworth," she says. "Unlike a lotta bars, it's more of a public house. It's kind of where you go to have a nice time and relax. You've been in the mountains all day, you go hang out with your friends. We're family-friendly, so you see kids and dogs here all the time."

They even offer dog biscuits made from their beer. But there are many human treats here too, with ten rotating choices on tap, all made on-site from nearby Icicle Creek.

"All of it," Wearne says. "100 percent. And that's one of the reasons our beer is so good. Because we have really fresh, delicious water. It flows over glacial fields coming from the Enchantments."

Their "BootJack IPA" is the bestseller. But it's the Dark Persuasion, a German chocolate cake ale, that's Icicle Brewing's most award-winning creator.

"Yeah, it's like Leavenworth," Wearne laughs. "It's fake Bavarian, but All-American."

Icicle Brewing Co. won "Best Apres Adventure Beer" in Evening's 2016 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll.

Icicle Brewing Co.

935 Front St

Leavenworth, WA 98826

(509) 548-2739

