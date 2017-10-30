The Hunt for Razor Clams on Washington's Coast - Wild Food - KING 5 Evening
Local author David Berger goes to the Washington Coast in search of razor clams for Evening's Wild Food series. To learn how to hunt for these delicious clams, check out Berger's new book Razor Clams - Buried Treasure of the Pacific Northwest.
KING 7:39 PM. PDT October 30, 2017
