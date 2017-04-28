The Gates Foundation: Home to an urban oasis

The Gates Foundation

In the heart of Seattle lies an urban oasis -- an acre and a half of pristine vegetation that most people will never see.





The parking garage at the Gates Foundation is Puget Sound's greenest roof. The plants are largely drought-resistant, thriving mostly on rainwater alone.

“The benefits that it brings to the community is that it provides oxygen for the air, it clears pollutants and it provides a habitat for insects and birds,” said Aaron Moses of the Gates Foundation.

