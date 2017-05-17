The Eagle has landed at The Museum of Flight

The star of the show is a pair of F-1 engines at the Museum of Flight's new exhibit "Apollo."

SEATTLE - One of history's most fascinating eras is commemorated at The Museum of Flight's new exhibit "Apollo," opening this weekend.

The collection of space suits, galactic gloves and moon rocks captures the drama of the space race of the 1960's.

You can't miss the main attraction as it towers above, a pair of rocket engines. One is completely intact, unused. The other did its job, detached then plunged back to earth. It was on the ocean floor for 40 years before Bezos Expeditions raised it.

Many of trhe artifacts on display are from the estate of the late astronaut Pete Conrad, a longtime supporter of the museum.

"Apollo" officially opens Saturday as part of the 4th annual SpaceFest.

