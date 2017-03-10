The dessert version of March Madness with Power 93.3

KING
Keiko Sagami, KING 4:07 PM. PST March 10, 2017

SEATTLE - Get ready for a sugar high! Power 93.3 is pitting the best dessert places around the Puget Sound against each other... Bracket style in the Sweetest 16.

It's basically the March Madness of sweets, and we're not opposed to it in any way. Eight businesses in four different categories compete against each other for the title of "Champion."

Power 93.3 kicked off the Sweetest 16 Friday March 10th with a huge party during Carla Marie & Anthony's live morning show where all the businesses brought goodies for viewers. Talk about dessert for breakfast! 

Make sure to vote for your favorites, starting with Round 1!

The field:

Cupcakes

  • Trophy Cupcakes
  • Cupcake Royale
  • Wanna Cupcake?
  • Miss Moffett's Mystical Cupcakes

Ice Cream

  • Snoqualmie Ice Cream
  • Ice Cream Social
  • Bluebird Ice Cream
  • Molly Moons

Doughnuts

  • Top Pot
  • Mighty-O
  • Legendary Doughnuts
  • General Porpoise

Pies

  • A Tattered Apron
  • Pie
  • A La Mode Pies
  • Pie Bar - Capitol Hill

Copyright 2017 KING


