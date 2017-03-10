The dessert version of March Madness with Power 93.3

Power 93.3's Sweetest 16 pits the best dessert shops against each other... Bracket style.

SEATTLE - Get ready for a sugar high! Power 93.3 is pitting the best dessert places around the Puget Sound against each other... Bracket style in the Sweetest 16.

It's basically the March Madness of sweets, and we're not opposed to it in any way. Eight businesses in four different categories compete against each other for the title of "Champion."

Power 93.3 kicked off the Sweetest 16 Friday March 10th with a huge party during Carla Marie & Anthony's live morning show where all the businesses brought goodies for viewers. Talk about dessert for breakfast!

Make sure to vote for your favorites, starting with Round 1!

The field:

Cupcakes

Trophy Cupcakes

Cupcake Royale

Wanna Cupcake?

Miss Moffett's Mystical Cupcakes

Ice Cream

Snoqualmie Ice Cream

Ice Cream Social

Bluebird Ice Cream

Molly Moons

Doughnuts

Top Pot

Mighty-O

Legendary Doughnuts

General Porpoise

Pies

A Tattered Apron

Pie

A La Mode Pies

Pie Bar - Capitol Hill

