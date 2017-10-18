The cast of 'Only the Brave' share the bravest thing they've ever done - KING 5 Evening
Flames were everywhere during the filming of Only the Brave. So we thought we'd put more heat on the cast by asking them to reveal the bravest thing THEY'VE ever done.New movie pays homage to Granite Mountain Hotshots.
KING 9:51 PM. PDT October 18, 2017
