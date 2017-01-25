Dan Kloer, of Deep Timber Sounds, has been designing and building his own calls for more than thirty years.

PUYALLUP - We ran into a Northwest man who has become an expert on the call of the wild.

Dan Kloer owns Deep Timber Sounds, a company that makes big game calls in La Grande, Oregon.

For more than thirty years he's been designing and building his own calls.

He can imitate turkeys, ducks, bears, crows, coyotes.... the list goes on and on, and with Dan’s help, you could too!

You can meet Dan at his booth at the Washington Sportsmen’s Show from Jan 25th – 29th at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

