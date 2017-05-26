The best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame comes to Tacoma

Saint tries on shoulder pads with former NFL player Singor Mobley

TACOMA - Michael Bennett's Super Bowl ring.

An early noseguard that broke more noses than it protected.

And Kicker Tom Dempsey's modified shoe.

You don't have to go to Canton Ohio to see best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. You can see more than 200 artifacts in the Gridiron Glory exhibit, now at the Washington State History Museum.

“It is perfect,” says the museum’s Mary Mikel Stump. “It's training season for a fan right?”



Not everybody gets to tour a pro football exhibit with a former NFL player.

We hung out with Singor Mobley, a Curtis High and WSU standout who played three seasons as a safety and special teams player with the team he idolized as a kid. Not our boys. The Cowboys.

“They were always on TV,” says Mobley. “They were always on TV Sunday or Monday night so I just got to like them.”



We check out a not so aerodynamic football used by the 1910 Akron Indians. The forward pass was a rare play in the early days of football.



We also saw the first helmet with a radio receiver so the coach could communicate with the quarterback. It was ruled illegal in 1956. Now all quarterbacks use them.



Another display let us step into an instant replay booth.



We watched a disputed play from different angles and made the right call.



The only bad call you could make is to miss this exhibit, which opens Saturday.

Gridiron Glory will be at The Washington State History Museum thought September 10.























