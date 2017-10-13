The ancient art of Japanese flower arranging

SEATTLE - It's flower arrangement with a Japanese twist.

The ancient art of arranging flowers in Japan, called Ikebana, allows each arranger to put their own personality in each of their unique arrangements.

Megumi Schacher is a local Ikebana artist and instructor.

"I'm a strict teacher, but I really enjoy teaching," Megumi said. "It takes a lot of time, it takes a lot of energy."

But her students still appreciate her.

"I learn so much from her," one student said. "She's great."

Megumi explained the importance of the different shapes and colors plants have that make an impact on the overall arrangement. She pointed out some red spots on the leaves of one plant she picked out from the garden.

"That kind of thing, we need it -- Ikebana people," Megumi explained. "Teeny things."

Despite the art being time-consuming, Ikebana continues to be Megumi's passion.

"Ikebana is really like a life," Megumi revealed. "We are so close to nature, but we don't touch it. But if we touch it, we know that nature more."

© 2017 KING-TV