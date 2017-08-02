Ten foods that can help keep you cool

Although it seems counter-intuitive, chili peppers can help lower body temperature (by increasing perspiration.) (Photo: KING TV)

KENMORE, WASH. - Feel like there's no escape from this summer's high temperatures?

Kelly Morrow, Associate Professor of Nutrition at Bastyr University, believes diet can be the answer.

"There are a lot of ways that foods can help us stay cool in the summer," she said.

Here's her list of 10 Cool Foods:

1. MINT

"Mint actually has a compound in it called menthol," she said. "It doesn't actually lower your body temperature, but it tricks your body into thinking it's cooler."

2. CUCUMBER

"It has that tough rind on it that helps to keep the water inside, and it also helps with cooling," Morrow said.

3. TROPICAL FRUIT (LIKE BANANAS AND MANGOS)

"Most fruits that grow in the summertime are high in potassium and will help you stay hydrated and keep the water inside your body when it's hot outside," she said.

4. WATERMELON

"It's very high in water content," Morrow said. Also, because of that rind, it's almost like an insulator that keeps the temperature a little bit cooler inside the melon, especially if you keep it inside the refrigerator."

5. CITRUS FRUIT

"(Lemons and limes) actually help with salivation, so if your mouth is dry, having a little bit of citrus, especially in your water, will help," she said.

6. SODIUM

"Most people get enough sodium in their diet, however, if it's really hot, you might need a little boost of salt," she said. "Pickles, olives, even some nice, salty cheese like feta cheese or parmesan cheese."

7. COCONUT WATER

"You want to probably avoid the ones that have a lot of added sugar in them, so just get the straight coconut water. That's going to be the most hydrating," Morrow said.

8. DILL

"Dill has a very sour flavor to it," she said. "Anything that you can feel when you eat it, in the back of your mouth, that's going to stimulate salivation."

9. YOGURT

"It helps with mineral balance and electrolytes," Morrow said.

10. CHILI PEPPERS

"Some people don't think that chili peppers would be a good choice, and it's true - if you eat a lot of chili, you will feel hot. But, if you eat a little bit, it actually will help stimulate sweating," she said. "So in that way, it can help you feel cool."

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV