SEATTLE - An all-girl family band from Seattle is bringing a little glam to dream pop grunge. Bleachbear's unique indie-rock sound is also garnishing a lot of attention in the Northwest

This all-girl, teenage rock band is made up of three related artists. Tigerlily Cooley sings and plays guitar while her sister Annabella Bird Cooley plays the drums and their cousin Emiko Nakagawa Gantt performs the keyboard and bass.

“Working together as a family, I think it’s made us better as a band,” said Tigerlily.

The trio started playing together at a young age and insist that it makes them better as a band. And while they might look like your typical teenage pop lovers, indie-rock is their thing.

“We came up with Bleachbear as kind of a mix of referencing Nirvana’s album ‘Bleached’, because Nirvana was one of the bands that made us want to get into music,” said Tigerlily. “Bear is kind of a reference to the Northwest folk scene.”

And even though they are still teenagers themselves, their goal is to pay it forward.

“I would really hope that we could be an inspiration to young girls,” said Emiko.

Bleachbear recently released a new album called "Cowboy Movie Star" and is an ode to western deserts, 1950's slow dances, and old Hollywood. Their goal was to capture the raw, Seattle sound.

