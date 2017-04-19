Teen Snowboarding Superstar Isabella Gomez

Isabella Gomez started snowboarding at the young age of five and never stopped. The young superstar has already made a name for herself.

She was selected as one of 33 grant recipients that was awarded by the Women’s Sports Foundation -- a Travel and Training Fund -- to pursue national level snowboarding and complete an advanced training program.

Isabella competes in six disciplines: Giant slalom, Slalom, Banked Slalom, Halfpipe, Slopestyle and Snowboardcross events.

She took first place in the United States of America Snowboarding Association Nationals Tournament in Copper Mountain, Colorado in 2015, 2013 and 2011, and finished second in 2014 and 2012.

Isabella also took first place in the women’s amateur division at the Legendary Banked Slalom at the Mount Baker Ski Area in February of 2016.

© 2017 KING-TV