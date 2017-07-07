Team Evening takes a field trip to Top Pot Doughnuts

SEATTLE - For Field Trip Friday, Team Evening visited Top Pot’s flagship cafe in downtown Seattle on one of the greatest holidays of all time – National Doughnut Day.
They had the difficult task of choosing from Top Pot’s many doughnut options, from the apple fritter to the maple bar ... with bacon!
Watch as the team discusses all things related to doughnuts: the proper spelling of doughnut (donut?), the origin of National Doughnut Day and what someone’s doughnut order says about their personality.
Top Pot Doughnuts – Downtown Seattle Flagship Cafe
(206) 728-1966
2124 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Top Pot has 17 other locations in western Washington:
- Capitol Hill
- Wedgwood
- Queen Anne
- Bellevue
- Mill Creek – Bothell
- Issaquah
- Downtown Seattle – 3rd and Columbia
- Ballard
- South Lake Union
- Redmond Renton Landing
- First Hill
- Western Ave
- Kirkland – Juanita Village
- West Seattle
- 1st & Stewart – Across Pike Place Market
- Tacoma
- Coming Soon: University Place
- Coming Soon: Edmonds
Find the address, phone number and hours for each café here.
