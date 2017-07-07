Team Evening takes a field trip to Top Pot Doughnuts

Top Pot Doughnuts

SEATTLE - For Field Trip Friday, Team Evening visited Top Pot’s flagship cafe in downtown Seattle on one of the greatest holidays of all time – National Doughnut Day.

They had the difficult task of choosing from Top Pot’s many doughnut options, from the apple fritter to the maple bar ... with bacon!

Watch as the team discusses all things related to doughnuts: the proper spelling of doughnut (donut?), the origin of National Doughnut Day and what someone’s doughnut order says about their personality.

Top Pot Doughnuts – Downtown Seattle Flagship Cafe

(206) 728-1966

2124 5th Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

Top Pot has 17 other locations in western Washington:

Capitol Hill

Wedgwood

Queen Anne

Bellevue

Mill Creek – Bothell

Issaquah

Downtown Seattle – 3rd and Columbia

Ballard

South Lake Union

Redmond Renton Landing

First Hill

Western Ave

Kirkland – Juanita Village

West Seattle

1st & Stewart – Across Pike Place Market

Tacoma

Coming Soon: University Place

Coming Soon: Edmonds

Find the address, phone number and hours for each café here.

